BSF SI's body recovered from Pakistani side

The body of BSF Sub Inspector Paritosh Mandal, who was missing since September 28, was on Tuesday recovered from across the border by Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

Mandal, who hailed from Nadia district of West Bengal, had gone missing last Saturday while on operational patrolling duty. He had drowned in swelling Aik Nallah while following some input, they said.

"A joint search operation was carried out by BSF and SDRF team for last three days. Pak Rangers and Indian villagers also came forthcoming to assist BSF to locate him. Aik Nallah flows from India to Pakistan and during rains, water level increases considerably leading to flash flood," the BSF spokesperson said.

On Tuesday morning, Pak Rangers informed the BSF about the recovery of Mandal's body deep inside Pakistan territory. The body is being handed over to BSF at BOP Octroi with all force decorum and drills, the spokesperson said.

The BSF conveys its deep gratitude to SDRF, villagers and Pak Rangers who came forward in all respect for rescue operation for three continuous days, the spokesperson added.