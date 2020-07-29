BSP challenges merger of 6 MLAs with Cong in Rajasthan

BSP challenges merger of six party MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 29 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 13:18 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan.

Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets.

They all defected to the Congress in September 2019.

BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said, “We have today filed a writ petition in the high court against the merger of BSP MLAs with Congress".

The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200

Congress
Rajasthan
BSP
Mayawati

