Mayawati condemns murder of Dalit family in Prayagraj

BSP chief Mayawati condemns murder of Dalit family in UP's Prayagraj

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally murdered in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Prayagraj

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 27 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 12:35 ist
BSP Supremo Mayawati. Credit: IANS

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday termed the recent murder of four members of a Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as shameful and blamed the poor law and order situation under the BJP government for the incident.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Very sad and shameful murder of four people of a Dalit family in Prayagraj, UP recently. This incident also shows the poor law and order of the government. It seems that the BJP is also following in the footsteps of the SP government in this matter."

In a related tweet, she said, "After this incident, a BSP delegation led by Babulal Bhanwra that had reached there said 'dabangs' (gangsters) in Prayagraj are terrorising the people due to which the murder happened."

The BSP demands that the government should take strict legal action against all the gangsters who are guilty of this crime, the former chief minister said.

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally murdered in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Prayagraj district on Wednesday night.

Also read: Four of SC family axed to death in Uttar Pradesh; teen allegedly gang-raped before being murdered

The head of the family, around 50; his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident happened.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the village and met the bereaved family in Prayagraj on Friday.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Prayagraj
Dalits
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Net-zero’ and 12 other climate buzzwords

‘Net-zero’ and 12 other climate buzzwords

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 