BSP leader Mayawati rules out alliance for Uttar Pradesh elections

Facing large scale desertions in her party, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday categorically ruled out electoral alliance with any party in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and exuded confidence that she would return to power after the elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati said that the BSP would go to the polls on its own and attacked the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that they were one and the same and that the people of the state were fed up with them.

She ridiculed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's announcement that the she would give 40 per cent reservation to the women in the selection of candidates in the polls and termed it as a "gimmick".

''Congress party does not have mass support....it is making such promises in the poll bound states to gain support of the people....it should tell the people as to why it failed to give reservation to the women in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections when it was in power,'' Mayawati said.

She said that the BSP was fighting both the BJP and the SP. ''We are fighting to form the next government...my party workers want to make me the chief minister of the state for the fifth time,'' she added.

The BSP supremo accused the BJP of trying to rake up religious issues with the objective of polarising the polls along communal lines. ''The people of the state know the BJP's politics very well....they will not be fooled,'' she said.

