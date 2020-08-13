BSP MLAs' merger with Congress: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing of petition on August 14

The Rajasthan High Court has posted for hearing on Friday the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress.

After hearing arguments, the single judge bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday as half-day was observed in the court on Thursday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of the six MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha-with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.