BSP's Dalit candidates to poll against SP's Akhilesh, Shivpal

In a shrewd political move, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Dalit candidates against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, the chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL).

BSP's Kuldeep Narayan will contest against the SP president from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri while Brajendra Pratap Singh will contest against the PSPL chief from the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat in Etawah.

Both Karhal and Jaswantnagar are unreserved seats and considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. The SP has been winning Karhal and Jaswantnagar seats since 1993.

A BSP leader said, "Narayan and Singh will be contesting the Assembly elections for the first time. Both belong to the Jatav community and have been working for the party at the grassroots level, strengthening the support base of the party in Mainpuri and Etawah."

BSP chief Mayawati decided to field Kuldeep Narayan and Brajendra Pratap Singh against the political heavyweights in order to give a message to party cadres that committed workers will be given preference in the Assembly elections.

The BSP hopes to mobilise the younger party cadres at a time when most of the senior leaders have deserted the party.

Mayawati, on Thursday, released the party's list of 53 candidates for the third phase of UP Assembly elections where polling will be held on February 20 in 59 Assembly constituencies in 11 districts. Among the 11 districts, Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Aurraiya are considered the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

Of the 53 candidates, 18 belong to the other backward classes (OBCs), 17 are Dalits, 15 belong to the upper caste and three are Muslims.

The 11 districts (under third phase) have a large backward and Dalit population. Keeping caste equations in consideration, the BSP chief has fielded maximum candidates from both communities. Under the social engineering formula, Brahmin and Rajput candidates have also been fielded in the upper caste majority seats, said the BSP leader.

Mayawati will launch the party's election campaign from Agra on February 2 by addressing a public meeting.

