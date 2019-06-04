'Bua' irks Akhilesh

The word which used to evoke a smile from SP president Akhilesh Yadav till the other day, is now being detested by him.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh rebuked reporters for uttering 'bua' (a reference to Mayawati) while seeking his reply to the BSP supremo's announcement to contest the forthcoming state Assembly bypolls alone.

"You are a journalist... You shouldn't say bua," Akhilesh told reporters in Ghazipur, where he visited the family of the SP worker Vijay Yadav, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the district a few days ago.

His remarks came on a day, when both the SP and the BSP declared to go solo in the bypolls.

The two parties had allied to contested the Lok Sabha polls but could win only 15 of the 80 seats.

The BJP, during the campaigning in the just concluded general elections, referred to Akhilesh and Mayawati as 'bua-bhatija' (aunt-nephew) and 'bua-babua' (aunt-baby).