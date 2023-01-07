Budget Analysis: Strong political undertone expected in last full budget of Modi 2.0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present her fifth union budget on February 1, 2023. This will be just a few months ahead of the Assembly election in Karnataka, which is due in May, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in November and Rajasthan and Telangana in December.

Elections will also be held this year in four Northeast states – Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. The government might also consider holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

These Assembly elections will be followed by general elections in 2024.

In normal course, the next general elections should be held in April-May 2024.

Clearly, a strong political undertone is expected in the last full budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The finance minister will find herself under pressure to present a populist budget. However, she would be required to make a deft balancing act between economic and political compulsions.

The government’s recent move on the free ration scheme provides some indication about the possible balancing act.

After multiple extensions, the Modi government decided to allow Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) to sunset in December 2022.

The scheme was introduced in April 2020 amid the Covid-induced lockdowns. Instead of ending the scheme, the government decided to reorient it. PMGKAY is discontinued but the food grains provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) have been made free. It was already highly subsidised so the actual subsidy burden will not rise significantly.

The budgeted food subsidy for the current financial year stands at Rs 2.07 lakh crore. This is estimated to have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in the first nine months of the fiscal. Extending the PMGKAY till March 2023 would have put at least an extra burden of Rs 40,000 crore.

Fertiliser subsidy is another major area of big fiscal concern and huge political implications. However, low crude oil prices would allow the government to trim fertiliser subsidies.

The other politically sensitive areas which are likely to get significant attention include healthcare, education and defence. The government spending on public healthcare in 2021-22 increased by 73 per cent to Rs 4.72 lakh crore, as per the Economic Survey presented in 2022. Covid has brought a renewed focus on healthcare. It will be interesting to see if the government continues to boost spending on healthcare.

Some new schemes are likely to be announced keeping Assembly and general elections in mind. However, the finance minister would not have much space to significantly boost overall spending, especially on the welfare schemes.

The Covid pandemic has severely affected the government’s finances. Against the budgetary estimate of 3.5 per cent the fiscal deficit had surged to 9.3 per cent in 2020-21. It came down to 6.9 per cent in 2021-22 and is pegged at 6.4 per cent for the current fiscal.

Last month, Sitharaman made clear that despite external shocks and global uncertainties the government targets to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent GDP by 2025-26.

So, for the financial year beginning April 2023, the finance minister would be required to bring down the fiscal deficit below 6 per cent and present a path of further fiscal consolidation. This can be achieved either by boosting revenue or cutting spending on welfare schemes.