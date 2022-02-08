Parliament Live: PM Modi likely to reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in RS today
Parliament Live: PM Modi likely to reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in RS today
updated: Feb 08 2022, 09:14 ist
Track DH's live coverage of the Budget Session of the Parliament, here!
09:13
‘They don’t intend to come to power for next 100 years,’ PM Modi mocks Congress
08:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today.
08:04
Cong stages walkout from LS over Sitharaman's absence when Budget debate was initiated
The Congress staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday in protest of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's absence from the House when the debate on the Union Budget was initiated.
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the finance minister had committed a breach of the age-old Parliamentary convention by remaining absent from the House.
07:49
38.70 cr allocated for cheetah introduction project: Centre to LS
TheCentrehas allotted Rs38.70crore forcheetahintroductionproject up to 2025-26, the Union government told the Lok Sabha.
As much as Rs38.70crore under the ongoing centrally sponsored scheme of 'Project Tiger' has beenallocatedto thecheetahintroductionproject for the years 2021-22 till 2025-26," Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, informed the Parliament on Monday.
07:49
Bill in LS to exclude community from SC list of J'khand, add others in ST list of state
Abillwas introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday to "omit" Bhogtacommunityfromthelistof Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and for inclusion of certaincommunitiesin thelistsof Scheduled Tribes in thestate.
‘They don’t intend to come to power for next 100 years,’ PM Modi mocks Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today.
Cong stages walkout from LS over Sitharaman's absence when Budget debate was initiated
The Congress staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Monday in protest of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's absence from the House when the debate on the Union Budget was initiated.
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the finance minister had committed a breach of the age-old Parliamentary convention by remaining absent from the House.
38.70 cr allocated for cheetah introduction project: Centre to LS
TheCentrehas allotted Rs38.70crore forcheetahintroductionproject up to 2025-26, the Union government told the Lok Sabha.
As much as Rs38.70crore under the ongoing centrally sponsored scheme of 'Project Tiger' has beenallocatedto thecheetahintroductionproject for the years 2021-22 till 2025-26," Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, informed the Parliament on Monday.
Bill in LS to exclude community from SC list of J'khand, add others in ST list of state
Abillwas introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday to "omit" Bhogtacommunityfromthelistof Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and for inclusion of certaincommunitiesin thelistsof Scheduled Tribes in thestate.