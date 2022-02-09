Budget session begins in Rajasthan Assembly

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on Wednesday with an address by Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Mishra read out the Preamble to the Constitution and basic duties before delivering the address in the House.
The governor also praised the Rajasthan government's management of the Covid situation. "With its innovations, the state government established it as a role model in Covid management," Mishra said.
As soon as the governor began his address, opposition BJP raised several issues, including the REET paper leak case. Mishra, however, continued his address.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style
Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football
Living the plantation life
‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH
DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'
Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways
'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'
India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs