Budget session begins in Rajasthan Assembly

As soon as the governor began his address, opposition BJP raised several issues, including the REET paper leak case

PTI
Jaipur,
  • Feb 09 2022, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 12:55 ist
Mishra read out the Preamble to the Constitution and basic duties before delivering the address in the House. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on Wednesday with an address by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Mishra read out the Preamble to the Constitution and basic duties before delivering the address in the House.

The governor also praised the Rajasthan government's management of the Covid situation. "With its innovations, the state government established it as a role model in Covid management," Mishra said.

As soon as the governor began his address, opposition BJP raised several issues, including the REET paper leak case. Mishra, however, continued his address.

