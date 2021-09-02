Building caves in, two killed in Bareilly

Building caves in, two killed in Bareilly

PTI
PTI, Bareilly ,
  • Sep 02 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 15:51 ist

Two people were killed and several others injured when a two-storey building caved in due to construction of a basement next to it, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the work of digging of the basement was going on at Fatehganj Paschim main market by one Deepak Goel, they said.

Due to the work, the adjoining building caved in killing two persons working in the basement.

While one of the injured persons is in a serious condition, the condition of the building owner and his domestic help is stated to be stable.

A probe is on in the matter, officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Bareilly
Building Collapse

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 