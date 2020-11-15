Bulandshahr: Man held for objectionable post against PM

Bulandshahr: Man held for objectionable post against PM Narendra Modi

Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat police team after a complaint

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr,
  • Nov 15 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 20:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on Sunday.

Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat police team after a complaint was lodged in the case by the district's cyber cell on Saturday, an official said.

"The accused had posted a video on Twitter in which he had made objectionable remarks against the prime minister. Several people had notified the matter to the local police regarding the objectionable content after which the action was taken," SHO Kotwali Dehat Narendra Kumar Sharma told PTI.

He said the accused, a local resident, is educated but there was no clarity on his occupation.

Khan has been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, Sharma added.

