Bulldozer action only for show: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP on Tyagi's Noida flat razing

Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by absconding politician Tyagi outside his Noida residence

  • Aug 08 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 15:53 ist
Priyanka Gandhi also posted pictures of Tyagi with BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda. Credit: Twitter/@priyankagandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the bulldozer action against politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida was only for show and asked whether the BJP government did not know for so many years that the construction carried out by him was illegal.

Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by absconding politician Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has also been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

"Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction by the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is only for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is giving him courage to indulge in indecent behaviour with a woman and threaten women openly by sending 10-15 goons? Who is it who kept saving him," the Congress general secretary asked.

Under whose protection did his hooliganism and illegal business flourish, she asked.

Priyanka Gandhi also posted pictures of Tyagi with BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda.

The action by bulldozer was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since Sunday evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.

