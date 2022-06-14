Bulldozers will roll on Saturdays if stones are pelted on Fridays: BJP MP

Within days after a BJP legislator termed the police action on rioters as a ''return gift'' for their violent protests, another saffron party MP on Tuesday said that stone-pelting on Fridays would be responded to with bulldozers on Saturdays.

''UP mein agar shukravar ko patthar chalega to shanivar ko bulldozer bhi zaroor chalega,'' (If stone-pelting takes place in UP on Fridays then bulldozers will also roll on Saturdays) firebrand BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj said referring to the houses of the protestors that were razed.

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, former media advisor of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had tweeted "balwaiyon ko return gift" (return gift to the rioters) as he posted a video of the alleged thrashing inside what appeared to be a police lock-up. The video, which had gone viral on social media, showed two cops brutally hitting nine protestors with sticks as the latter begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

Defending the bulldozing of the houses of the protestors, Sakshi Maharaj said that the situation would have worsened had Yogi Adityanath not been at the helm of affairs in UP.

Meanwhile, undeterred by widespread criticism, the administration had made a list of more houses to be demolished in the cities which had witnessed large-scale protests on Friday.

''We have identified some more rioters.....we are collecting the details of their properties....they will be razed if they are found to be illegal,'' a senior police official said. The authorities had razed the house of the alleged mastermind behind protests in Prayagraj, Javed Mohammed, claiming that it was illegal and that he had been served notices by the authorities asking him to demolish the illegally built portion of the house.