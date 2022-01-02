'Bulli Bai' case: Mufti slams targeting of Muslim women

'Bulli Bai' app row: Mehbooba Mufti slams targeting of Muslim women

She was reacting after photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on an app sparking outrage

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 02 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 19:20 ist
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that ''fringe elements'' who were targeting Muslim women online had the ''official patronage''.

"Appalling that the criminals behind such derogatory & demeaning actions against Muslim women are given a free run," the former chief minister tweeted.

She was reacting after photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on an app sparking outrage.

Also Read | Photos of Muslim women uploaded on app; IT Minister says user blocked

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action.

Mehbooba, however, alleged, "...it is clear that these fringe elements enjoy the patronage of those in power."

