Burdwan estate relives its memories with Vidyasagar

The owner of a centuries-old estate in West Bengal's Burdwan has paid a special tribute to legendary social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar by restoring his old portrait and preserving a vintage chair used by him during his stay there.

Vidyasagar was a Bengali polymath and a key figure of the Bengal Renaissance. In the bicentenary year of his birth, many functions are being held at several places associated with him across the country to mark the occasion.

Tucked away in a corner of Burdwan district is the old, sprawling estate of Baganbati, Chak Dighi with some of its building dating as far back as 350 years, which has been visited by viceroys, political stalwarts, influential personalities, reformers like Vidyasagar, and legendary director Satyajit Ray who also shot his award-winning film 'Ghare Baire' in the campus.

Kolkata-based Ambarish Singh Roy, the current scion of the Singh Roy family, whose ancestors were landlords of the estate, said, "Vidyasagar was closely associated with our family, and a close friend of my great-great-grandfather Sarada Prasad Singh Roy."

"While in residence at Chakdighi, he taught the children of the family. He also used to stay at the family's residence at Chandanagar. His contributions and movement in today's time and age is as relevant and so, we decided to pay homage to him on his bicentenary," he told PTI.

A portrait painted in 1940 by Maharaj Kumar Robin Roy of Santosh from an original photograph has been restored to mark the occasion, he said.

"The restored portrait along with a very old chair and other furniture used by Vidyasagar during his stay at Chak Dighi, were recently unveiled at an event held in the estate to mark his bicentenary," Roy said.

The chair has a typical vintage look with long arms and a smooth reclining back, and dates to around 1850s or before, he said.

Roy said Vidyasagar is a revered figure, in Bengal particularly, and "he inspired Sarada Prasad Singh Roy to build the Free School in 1857 and a hospital in 1859 at Chakdighi, which are still functional and, though government-aided now, are still supported by the Chak Dighi family".

Sarada Prasad Singh Roy also actively assisted Vidyasagar in passing the Widow Remarriage Act and in the movement to abolish polygamy, he claimed.

Vidyasagar was a philosopher, academic educator, writer, translator, printer, publisher, entrepreneur, reformer and philanthropist.

Tributes have been offered to him by various governments and organisation in his 200th birth anniversary year.

The Jharkhand government on September 26 named Jamtara district's Karmatand block as Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar block as a mark of respect on the 199th birth anniversary of the great social reformer.

Vidyasagar spent 18 years of his life at Karmatand. He not only lived with santhals at Karmatand, but tried to uplift their social structure. He started the first formal school for santhal girls. He opened a free Homeopathy clinic to provide some medical care to these unprivileged tribal people.

Recalling Ray and his crew's stay at Chakdighi to shoot the 1984 Bengali film that won the National Award, Roy said, "We feel proud that our estate is associated with two these great personalities – Vidyasagar and Ray – besides a galaxy of other eminent people."

The iconic estate, a veritable wealth of architectural heritage, consists of Baithak Khana, Andar Mahal, Puja Dalan, Jal Mahal and Kachehri.

"Baithak Khan is the guest house where we entertain our guests. Some of the buildings in the estate have been restored, while some others are in the pipeline," Roy said.

The stained-glass work and ornate banisters of the staircase in the Chakdighi estate enhances its architectural value.