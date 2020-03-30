Burglars strike abandoned house of coronavirus patient in Kashmir

The prevailing crisis due to the spread of coronavirus did not deter burglars to struck at the abandoned home of a COVID-19 patient and decamped with Rs 3 lakh in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Reports said the burglars struck in Saderkot Bala village of Bandipora, 38 kms from here, at the abandoned house of a COVID-19 patient, whose whole family has been quarantined in a hospital. The burglars decamped with cash and kind worth Rs 3 lakh besides other valuables from the house, they said.

The burglary came to light after some people noticed broken pieces of suitcases in the nearby open field and observed broken windows and doors of the house from a distance, reports added. This is the first incident in Kashmir in which burglars took advantage of the global tragedy to strike at the abandoned house of a virus victim

Station House Officer (SH), police post Ajas, Bandipora while confirming the incident said an FIR (53/2020) has been registered and investigation taken up.

Meanwhile, sources said that a team of police and forensic experts, wearing protective gear against COVID-19, have reached the spot and are taking the fingerprints and collecting other pieces of evidence.