Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 45-50 people falls into gorge

Bus carrying 45-50 people falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 21:51 ist

A bus carrying 45-50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. 

Further details awaited...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
Accident
Bus
India News

What's Brewing

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer announced

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

 