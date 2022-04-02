Bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, 2 dead

Two men was were killed and another got injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Doda district here, police said on Saturday.
The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Parnoo Bhalla area.
The incident took place near Bhagar village of Assar late Friday night, police said.
Driver Majid Hussain (32) of Malaine Bhalla and Ranjeet Kumar (34) of Seri Bhalla died in the accident, they said.
Mudasir Hussain (23) was rushed to a hospital in an injured condition by the rescuers, they said.
