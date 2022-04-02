Bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda, 2 dead

Bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, 2 dead

The incident took place near Bhagar village of Assar late Friday night, police said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 02 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 19:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men was were killed and another got injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Doda district here, police said on Saturday.

The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Parnoo Bhalla area.

The incident took place near Bhagar village of Assar late Friday night, police said.

Driver Majid Hussain (32) of Malaine Bhalla and Ranjeet Kumar (34) of Seri Bhalla died in the accident, they said.

Mudasir Hussain (23) was rushed to a hospital in an injured condition by the rescuers, they said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

India's 'Shakuntala' meets SpaceX's Falcon-9 in space

India's 'Shakuntala' meets SpaceX's Falcon-9 in space

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

DH Radio | How accurate are wearables and fitness apps?

DH Radio | How accurate are wearables and fitness apps?

 