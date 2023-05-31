Bus hits pilot car of Haryana minister's convoy in Jind, no injuries

A bus collided with the pilot car of Haryana minister Banwari Lal's convoy here on Tuesday, police said.

There were no injuries in the incident which took place between Kila Zaffargarh and Budha Khera in the district, they said, adding a case has been registered against the bus driver and an investigation launched.

Also Read | 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 66 injured as bus falls down from bridge in Jammu

According to the police, Banwari Lal's convoy was travelling on highway 152D when the collision took place. The bus collided with the pilot car, shattering its windshield, they added.

Police said it was a private bus from Rajasthan.