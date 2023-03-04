Bus rams through Delhi cemetery wall, damages graves

Bus rams through Delhi cemetery wall, damages graves

Eugene Ratnam, secretary of the Delhi Cemeteries Committee, said the accident damaged 10-12 graves

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:31 ist
A DTC bus after it rammed into the compound wall of a Christian cemetery, at Prithviraj Road, in New Delhi on Saturday. Credit: IANS Photo

A cluster bus with only the driver and the conductor aboard crashed through the wall of a cemetery in central Delhi's Khan Market area Saturday morning and damaged around 10 graves, police said.

Videos and pictures of the accident, widely circulated on social media, showed a major part of the bus inside the cemetery wall.

A police officer said the bus has been removed from the crash site and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle is being done to ascertain the cause of the accident that happened around 6 am. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty, he added.

Eugene Ratnam, secretary of the Delhi Cemeteries Committee, said the accident damaged 10-12 graves.

"There are two caretakers who live with their families inside the premises. They live on opposite sides of the cemetery. They heard a loud noise and saw the bus inside the cemetery after tearing down a portion of the wall. They immediately informed us about the incident," Ratnam said.

"Some families have come to check the damage to the graves," he said, adding the committee will help clean the cemetery and repair the graves.

Last month, a DTC bus hit a car before ramming into a subway crossing in west Delhi's Naraina area. Three people -- the driver, conductor and the marshal deployed on the bus -- were injured in that accident.

The bus was going towards Naraina depot after dropping all the passengers at the stop. The driver later told the police that the braking system of the bus had failed.

