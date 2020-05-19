Bus row: Priyanka Gandhi's aide, UP Cong chief booked for 'forgery'

Bus row: Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for 'forgery'

  • May 19 2020, 22:56 ist
Police here on Tuesday booked Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and the personal secretary to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a list of buses to ferry stranded migrant workers back to the state.

Lallu, Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and others were charged with forgery in an FIR registered at the Hazratganj police station here, an official spokesperson said.

The case was registered on a complaint by Road Transport Officer (RTO) R P Trivedi, the spokesman said.

Uttar Pradesh government had claimed that the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to transport migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers, cars and three-wheelers. 

