Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh by two unidentified men in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend a phone call when the culprits came there in a scooty and took away the money.

Also Read | Delhi Police intensify patrol after tunnel robbery; over 1,500 detained for up to 2 hours, 270 vehicles seized



The businessman is a resident of Shahdara in east Delhi.

Police said the matter is being investigated.