Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

  • Jun 28 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh by two unidentified men in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend a phone call when the culprits came there in a scooty and took away the money.

The businessman is a resident of Shahdara in east Delhi.

Police said the matter is being investigated.

