Byculla women's jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Byculla women's jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 17:43 ist

A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail here has tested positive for coronavirus, a prison official said on Sunday.

She was referred to the government-run J J Hospital a few days back after her oxygen saturation level fell below 90 per cent. During the treatment, she was tested for coronavirus which came out negative on Friday, he said.

However, her second test conducted on Saturday came out positive for COVID-19, the official said.

She is undergoing treatment at St George Hospital here, he added.

The new case comes two days after a doctor attached to Byculla jail tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail here and 26 staffers were found to have contracted the infection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 