Bypolls to Madhya Pradesh, Himachal 33 other constituencies on Oct 30

Bye-elections to Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 Assembly constituencies of various States and three Parliamentary Constituencies of Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu will be held on October 30, the Election Commission said.
By-elections to three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 Assembly constituencies of various States to be held on 30th October: Election Commission
— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds
Luxury car sales boom post-second wave