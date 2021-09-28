Bypolls to MP, Himachal, 33 constituencies on Oct 30

Bypolls to Madhya Pradesh, Himachal 33 other constituencies on Oct 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2021, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 10:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bye-elections to Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 Assembly constituencies of various States and three Parliamentary Constituencies of Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu will be held on October 30, the Election Commission said.

Election comission
Bypolls

