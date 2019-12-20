CAA protest near Old Delhi turns violent

Protest near Delhi Gate in Old Delhi turned violent as agitators against CAA set a car set on fire outside Daryaganj police station near Delhi Gate and pelted stones.

The protesters had marched from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in the afternoon but were stopped near Delhi Gate.

Late in the evening, protesters turned violent setting on fire a car besides pelting stones.

Police resorted to water cannon and baton charge to disperse the crowd.

Some journalists covering the event also suffered injuries in the incident.