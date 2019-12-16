CAA protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home Ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be held peacefully and people must abide by the laws.

"We are in constant touch with the Delhi Police and monitoring the situation. However, so far no report has been sought on Sunday's incidents," a home ministry official said.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.