CAA row: 3 cops demoted for sending notice to dead man

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were on Monday shunted out for sending a notice in the name of a dead person over the December 20 anti-CAA protests here, an official said.

The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the city circle officer (CO) which found the three policemen guilty of negligence and laxity, he said.

After the December 20 protests, Firozabad police had sent out notices to at least 200 people asking them to prove they would not be a threat to peace in the area and furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh each.

Among those who were served notices was Banne Khan, a resident of Kotla area, who had died six years ago.

An inquiry in this connection was handed over to CO, City, Arun Kumar Singh who has submitted his report. Taking the matter seriously, Naalband Chowki incharge Rajiv Chitransh and two constables have been attached to the police lines with immediate effect, Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said.

The inquiry found that a notice was served to a dead person and these three policemen were found guilty of negligence and laxity, he said, adding that departmental action is also being initiated against them.

Six people had died in the clashes in Firozabad. As many as 29 people were booked and 14 arrested in about 35 cases registered in connection with the violence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a "crackdown" on the protesters and the government ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests would have to pay for it.