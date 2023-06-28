PM-PRANAM gets nod to boost alternative fertilisers

Cabinet approves PM-PRANAM to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers

The scheme PM-PRANAM was announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 as part of the Budget for 2023-24.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jun 28 2023, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 20:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new scheme PM-PRANAM to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.

The scheme PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 as part of the Budget for 2023-24.

"Under the scheme, the Centre will incentivise states, which will promote alternative fertilisers and reduce chemical fertilisers," Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Citing example, suppose a state is using 10 lakh tonne of conventional fertiliser, and if it reduces its consumption by 3 lakh tonne, then the subsidy saving would be Rs 3,000 crore. Out of that subsidy savings, the Centre will give 50 per cent of it -- Rs 1,500 crore to the state for promoting the use of alternative fertiliser and other development works, he added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

fertilisers
India News
Mansukh Mandaviya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepal’s SC orders govt to register same-sex marriage

Nepal’s SC orders govt to register same-sex marriage

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

 