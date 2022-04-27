Centre approves Rs 4,526 cr for J&K hydro power project

Cabinet approves Rs 4,526.12 cr investment for Kwar hydro power project in J&K

The project will come up on river Chenab in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2022, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 17:23 ist
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI file photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest Rs 4,526.12 crore to construct 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Cabinet has approved construction of 540 Megawatt Kwar Hydro Electric project at a cost of Rs 4,526.12 crore," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a briefing on the cabinet decisions.

It was informed that the project will generate 1,975.54 million units of electricity in a 90 per cent dependable year. It will be commissioned in 54 months.

It will provide direct and indirect employment to about 2,700 persons.

The project will come up on river Chenab in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir. It will be implemented by Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd.

Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd is a Joint Venture Company between NHPC (51 per cent) and JKSPDC (49 per cent), formed at the initiative of the Jammu & Kashmir government and the Centre to harness the vast hydro potential of river Chenab. The company was incorporated on June 13, 2011.

The company has been entrusted with the construction of hydropower projects on a build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,094 MW. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

hydroelectricity
Hydro-electric power stations
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 