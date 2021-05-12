Cabinet Secy-chaired meeting dicusses Covid-19 situation, vaccination drive

The Centre on Tuesday stressed on prioritising those eligible for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and informed the states about the plan to install 1,213 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants within the next three months.

The issues were discussed at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with the states and UTs to review the Covid situation in the country.

The plan to set up PSA inside public health facilities has been envisaged to meet the oxygen shortage. Shortage in oxygen supply has also led to multiple incidents of deaths of patients in hospitals across the country.

These plants will be established in identified government hospitals at district headquarters of various States/UTs and the procurement will be done through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At the meeting attended by Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states/UTs, besides Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare and other officials, Gauba expressed concern over the misinformation on the subject of vaccination and insisted that vaccination wastage should be minimised.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed the states to constitute dedicated teams to interact with the vaccine producers on a daily basis. He requested the states/UTs to prioritise in terms of testing, intensive action and local containment of the pandemic, strengthening of hospital infrastructure, augmentation of human resource and rational utilisation of oxygen.

The Cabinet Secretary briefed the states on the action taken by the central government in controlling the effect of the Covid pandemic since last year and shared with them the work done by the Task Force and Expert Groups constituted by the Government of India on crucial matters like improvement and augmentation of health infrastructure, research & production of vaccines, the welfare of poor people, vaccination and supply of oxygen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had constituted a Group of Experts for the development and production of vaccines in the country in April, 2020 and another Group of Experts later in August, 2020 for the distribution of vaccines.

Gauba told the states that the priority groups were identified on the advice of experts and vaccination for these priority groups were supplied to the States by the Government of India free of cost. Thereafter, as per demand, other vulnerable groups were also included in the priority list.

The central government also told the officials that all vaccines that are procured either by the central government or the state governments, are actually meant for the public in the states and there is no consumption at the central level.

Amid a burgeoning demand from states for oxygen, Centre emphasised the need for rational utilisation of oxygen.

Gauba also talked about the Centre's engagement with domestic industries for production and supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen since September, 2020 has helped in resolving various logistics issues of transport of LMO on land, air and water. Gauba assured that no stone would be left unturned to provide timely oxygen supply and other medical resources to the hospitals.