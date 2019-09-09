Call me Mananiya Rajyapal, not Mahamahim: Rajasthan Guv

"I would like to be addressed as Mananiya Rajyapal (Respected Governor) instead of Mahamahim (Your excellency)," said newly appointed Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, after his swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

Mishra (78), who became 22nd Governor of Rajasthan, was given the guard of honour after the oath ceremony. Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat administered the oath of office and constitution to Mishra.

Speaking with the media after the ceremony, Mishra said that, in the future, he would like not to receive the guard of honour and would like to discontinue the formality. Former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh had also decided not to receive the guard of honour.

Mishra has replaced Kalyan Singh, who completed his five-year tenure. Prior to Rajasthan, Mishra was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

The former Union minister also said that he believed in the idea of "Ek Rashtriya, Ek Jan, Ek Sanskriti" (One nation, one people and one culture).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, members of Council of Ministers, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalraj Mishra visited the famous Moti Dungri temple in Jaipur to offer his prayers before the oath-taking ceremony. He was accompanied by his wife Satyavati Mishra. The BJP leader also decided to not go with an elaborate entourage or cavalcade for his temple visit.