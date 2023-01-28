Calls for menstrual leave mounting in Kerala

With the Kerala government’s recent decision to grant menstrual leave to female students of all universities receiving much attention, a section of employees has also raised the demand for menstrual leave.

The ruling CPM and the Opposition Congress are also making claims and counterclaims over the decision to allow menstrual leave.

A section of state government employees and temple employees have raised the demand for menstrual leave for female employees.

Kerala NGO Centre, a service organisation of non-gazetted officers in state services, demanded that two days additional monthly leave should be allowed to female employees as menstrual leave. Women constitute more than 50% of the government employees in the state. Considering the difficulties many of them face due to menstruation two additional leaves should be granted to them, the service organsation demanded.

Kerala State Temple Employees Coordination Committee demanded 10-day leave for women employees of temples. The committee pointed out that many employees are forced to keep off from duty owing to reasons like menstruation and the death of close relatives. They have to make alternative arrangements by spending from their pocket. Hence up to ten-day menstrual leave need to be given to women employees of temples.

Meanwhile, the CPM and Congress are involved in making claims over the decision of menstrual leave.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu of the CPM had said that the decision to allow menstrual leave was taken considering a demand by CPM’s student outfit Students Federation of India-led union.

Countering it Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that two student workers of Congress’s student wing Kerala Students Union, Ankitha and Anagha of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram had initiated the demand for menstrual leave last year. The student’s union Cochin University of Science and Technology also took up the matter on the basis of a representation given by KSU.