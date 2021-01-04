Can’t confiscate animals under 2017 rules before conviction, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to withdraw or amend the rules notified in 2017 for confiscating animals of traders and transporters when trials are pending in cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said the court would stay such rules if those were not either withdrawn or amended.

“Animals are a source of livelihood. We are not talking about pet dogs and cats. People live on the basis of their animals," the bench said. The court said that the rules are contrary to the law. The law provided that animals can be confiscated only if a person is convicted under the Act.

“Your rules are contrary. You either withdraw it or we will stay it," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Jayant K Sud.

Buffalo Traders’ Welfare Association contended that the seizure of their livestock, a source of their livelihood, was being done under the 2017 rules.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017 framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, were notified on May 23, 2017.

Sud, for his part, cited atrocities on animals. The bench, however, emphasised that the rules were clear that only the person who was convicted can lose the animal. “We cannot have a situation where the rule is running contrary to the express provision of the Act," the bench said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 11, after Sud sought time to allow him to take instructions and file an affidavit in the matter.

The Association claimed they were being forcibly deprived of their cattle which was sent to ‘Gaushalas’.