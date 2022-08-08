Can't consider plea for declaring minority at district level: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said that it cannot consider a plea to identify religious and linguistic minorities at a district level as it would be contrary to previous judgments which had declared that this should be done at the state level.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ravindra Bhat expressed reservation to a writ petition filed by Devkindan Thakur challenging a 1993 notification of the central government declaring Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsi and Jain as minorities at the national level and seeking directions to identify minorities at district-level.

In T M A Pai and Others Vs State of Karnataka (2002), the SC had declared minorities must be identified at the state level. In Re Kerala Education Bill Case (1958), the top court rejected a plea to declare the minorities at the district level.

The bench said during the previous hearing, the court had asked senior advocate Arvind Datar, who was appearing for the petitioner then, to produce concrete examples of Hindus being denied benefits of minority status in states where they are numerically less.

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who filed another similar petition in the matter, submitted before the bench that the Hindu were minorities in some states. The bench replied, "Theoretically you're right, but if the Supreme Court has said it had to be state-wise, why should we interfere?"

Upadhyay had also filed the petition challenging the provisions of the National Commission for Minorities Act 1992 and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act 2004 and also sought minority status for Hindus in certain states/UTs.

The bench noted that when it is talking about minorities, there are all India minorities, for example, there are Parsis, Konkani speaking people and there are people who are minorities in a small place.

The bench told the counsel that he is generally saying that Hindus must be declared as minority, which the court cannot declare due to absence of statistics for every particular state and every particular religion.

The top court once again asked the counsel to give concrete examples of cases where Hindus are denied the protection of Article 30 of the Constitution in states where they are in a minority.

After hearing arguments, the bench said it will list the petition along with the other matter and fixed it for consideration in the first week of September.