Can't let guard down: PM Modi urges citizens to take second Covid-19 dose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed the need to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and warned of a new crisis if people continued to be lax.

After holding a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage, PM Modi urged citizens to focus on getting the second dose and spreading the message to get vaccinated using social media. "You can take the help of local religious leaders to spread awareness about Covid vaccines and fight rumours," he said.

The prime minister hailed the efforts of women government workers, police officers and healthcare staff in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the nation cannot let the guard down now. "Progress made so far is due to your hard work. ASHA workers worked a lot and walked for miles and took vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after administering 1 billion vaccines, a new crisis can come," PM Modi said.

Stating that the nation learnt how to fight 'unknown enemy' over the past few months, PM Modi said, "There's a need to fix loopholes in the system."

PM Modi said that there was a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage. "In this biggest pandemic in 100 years, the nation faced several challenges. A significant thing in the nation's fight against coronavirus was that we found out new solutions, used innovative methods. You too will have to work more on innovative methods to increase vaccination in your areas," the prime minister said.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, included districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi held the meeting immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

