Captain Amrinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu to work together, says Harish Rawat

Amidst an ongoing feud between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat said that they will work together.

"Captain Amrinder Singh is our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership," Rawat told ANI.

On reports that Sidhu could be the next Punjab Congress chief, Rawat said, "A formula has been made around this, we have also made a formula for the Working Presidents."

