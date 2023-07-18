Car catches fire after collision with truck in UP's Saharanpur, four killed

Car catches fire after collision in UP, 4 killed

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were charred to death after their car caught fire following a collision with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

A truck hit the Maruti Suzuki Alto while attempting to overtake it at the Chunehti flyover in the Rampur Maniharan area. The impact of the accident was such that the car caught fire, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

Also Read | 9 workers suffer severe burns in fire at plastic manufacturing unit near Hyderabad

The fire intensified in quick time but the passengers could not open the doors due to the central locking system, leading to them being charred to death, he said.

The victims have been identified as Umesh Goyal (70), his wife Sunita Goyal (65), Amrish Jindal (55) and his wife Geeta Jindal (50). All four were residents of Jwalapur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

Manglik said the victims' relatives have been informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the deaths.

Uttar Pradesh
Accident
India News

