Cars parked in Gurugram residential colony ransacked

The vehicles were parked outside the houses of residents of the area and the incident took place around 2:20 am, police said.

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Aug 04 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven cars and a tempo parked on a street of the Bhawani Enclave here were ransacked by an unidentified man in the early hours of Friday, police said here.

The vehicles were parked outside the houses of residents of the area and the incident took place around 2:20 am, they said, adding that the incident was caught in CCTV cameras.

Also Read | Haryana violence: Miscreants vandalise shop in Panipat

In one footage, the man can be seen hurling a rock at the glass panes of a car and in another, he is seen running away, police said.

Locals Shashi Kant and Kartar Singh said a resident spotted the miscreant and tried to catch him but he managed to flee.

A senior police officer said people should avoid spreading any rumours about the incident and it was just a mischievous element that damaged the vehicles.

"The accused is being identified on the basis of CCTV footage. We will arrest the accused soon," the officer said.

