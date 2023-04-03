Case against Gurugram man after pet dog bites boy

Case against Gurugram man after pet dog bites boy

The incident occurred on Saturday morning and the boy was discharged from hospital after first aid, they said

Gurugram,
  • Apr 03 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 15:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have registered a case against a dog owner after the animal bit a seven-year-old boy in the Gandhi Nagar area, police here said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning and the boy was discharged from hospital after first aid, they said.

The police registered a complaint against the owner of the dog under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) at Shivaji Nagar police station after the boy's grandfather lodged a complaint on Sunday.

dogs
gurugram
India News

