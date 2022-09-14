Case filed in UP against Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'

Case filed in Uttar Pradesh against Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'

According to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments

IANS
IANS, Jaunpur (UP),
  • Sep 14 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 11:40 ist
Poster of Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'. Credit: IANS Photo

Director Indra Kumar's upcoming film 'Thank God' has run into trouble.

A case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava.

The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18.

Also Read | Artistes operating under fear, says Kunal Kamra on cancelled show

According to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments.

In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

"Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

The film 'Thank God' is slated for an October 24 release.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
India News
bollywood
Ajay Devgn

What's Brewing

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

 