Case lodged over 'death threat' to Punjab CM Amarinder

Case lodged over 'death threat' to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • Jan 02 2021, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 17:23 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

]Police have registered a case against an unidentified person here over a poster that issued a death threat against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The poster was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing and 10 lakh dollars was offered for killing the chief minister, according to police.

An email ID was also found written on the poster. Investigations are underway and footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot are also being scanned, police said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station, officials said. The police, however, refused to divulge much regarding the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Death threat
Punjab
Amarinder Singh

What's Brewing

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Cold wave, historic low temperatures across North India

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

 