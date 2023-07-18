Case registered over ‘spitting’ water on religious procession in MP

The police have registered a case after a video surfaced purportedly showing some people spitting water on a religious procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, an official said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday, triggering a protest by Hindu outfits at Kharakua police station, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria told reporters that it was alleged that some people, who were part of the procession of ‘Baba Mahakal Sawari’, saw a few youngsters standing on the balcony of a building and spitting water on them.

Later, those part of the procession shot a video of the youngsters and filed a police complaint, the official said.

The police have detained three persons, including two minors, and further legal steps are being taken, he said.

Bhuria said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disturbing communal harmony.