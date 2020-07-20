Caste induced clash breaks out in a village in Ayodhya, at least six injured

At least six people were injured in stone-pelting fight when a squabble between upper caste and Dalit children broke out in a village in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 18 July, Hindustan Times reported.

Two FIRs were registered and the investigation is underway, said the police.

“The skirmish occurred in Samardheer Village under Haiderganj police station limits. It began as a fight between children of the either community near a pond and escalated further. People from both sides pelted stone(s) on each other in which few people got injured,” the Circle Officer (CO) Komal Prasad Mishra said.

Both the communities have filed complaints against each other over the incident and eight men were named in each of the FIRs, the CO said. The police have also registered the upper caste men for violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

“The situation in the village is currently peaceful. We also organised a peace committee meeting at the village and a police picket has also been deployed there,” the CO said.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. “The accused are absconding and we are trying to arrest them,” said the CO.