Suspected terror attack in J&K; casualties feared

Casualties feared in suspected terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district

Police and security forces rushed to Dangri village following the incident and further details are awaited, police said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 01 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 20:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several shots were heard in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri Sunday evening, an official said, adding that casualties were feared in the suspected terror attack.

Police and security forces rushed to Dangri village following the incident and further details are awaited, he said.

The official said it was not immediately clear who resorted to the firing, or whether there was any causality.

