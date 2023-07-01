Cattle smuggler shot at, arrested in Meerut

PTI
PTI, Meerut (UP),
  • Jul 01 2023, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 14:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A alleged cattle smuggler was arrested on Saturday after an encounter with police in which he was shot and wounded, an officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "We arrested one Arun, a known cattle smuggler. Arun was injured in the retaliatory firing by a team of Partapur Police Station."

Arun has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Another cattle smuggler who was with Arun managed to escape from the spot.

Police are trying to arrest him, said the SSP.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
cattle smuggling

