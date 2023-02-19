CBI accepts Sisodia's request to defer questioning in Delhi excise policy case

CBI accepts Sisodia's request to defer questioning

The CBI will now issue a fresh summon to Sisodia with a new date to join the investigation

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 13:49 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accepted the request of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking more to appear for questioning.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia wrote a letter to the CBI seeking seven days' time.

The CBI will now issue a fresh summon to Sisodia with a new date to join the investigation.

Sisodia has alleged that it is the BJP which is behind the scenes. He alleged that he was busy in giving the final touches to the Delhi budget when he was called to join the investigation.

"I am a finance minister too. I have to prepare the Delhi Budget. It will be sent to the Centre for approval. The BJP is using the CBI to stop us in doing development. I have sought time," said Sisodia.

Now as the CBI has accepted his request, he will be sent a fresh summon.

Central Bureau of Investigation
Manish Sisodia
India News

