CBI arrests Delhi man for 'sextorting' US professor

Kumar allegedly lured the victim through Facebook and made her send sexually explicit images during video chats

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi man was arrested by the CBI on charges of 'sextortion' following a complaint by a professor of a prominent University in the United States who had shell out $48,000 (around Rs 38.40 lakh) to the harasser.

The arrested person has been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Asola in the national capital, officials said. The CBI's International Operation Division had registered a case following allegations, including extorting money, threatening to make sexually explicit video public.

Kumar allegedly lured the victim through Facebook and made her send sexually explicit images during video chats. After getting the sexually explicit images, officials said, Kumar allegedly started sending threats to the victim, demanding money on his PayPal account and other valuables.

He allegedly threatened her with releasing the videos if the victim did not transfer him money. The victim then sent $48,000 to Kumar, who after receiving extortion money raised further demands, officials said.

Kumar allegedly then asked the victim to buy an iPhone charger and earphones for him, officials said.

During investigations, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of Kumar, which led to recovery of evidence, including digital ones.

