CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam case within agency

The CBI on Wednesday arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police R K Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and a lawyer Manohar Malik in connection with its investigations into a case of its officers misusing official position to help companies facing bank fraud charges.

Raids were conducted at Rishi's place in Deonand and Roorkee in Uttarkhand. Rishi, who was posted in CBI Academy, is accused of providing relief to companies under the agency's radar.

The CBI had registered a case against Rishi, Dhankad, another DySP RK Sangwan and a stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh on January 12 in connection with the case. The bribery racket was being run since 2018.

Officials said that they used to take bribes to help the companies. The agency had on last Thursday conducted searches at 14 locations, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Noida at the premises of the accused.

According to the FIR, Rishi had allegedly received Rs 15 lakh twice through two lawyers Manohar Malik and Arvind Gupta to extend favors to a Chandigarh-based company against which a corruption case was being investigated by the CBI. In this case, Dhankad twice allegedly received Rs 2.5 lakh each from Gupta for brokering the deal through Rishi.

Rishi also allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to Dhankad on behalf of Sujay Desai and Uday Desai, Directors of M/s Frost International Pvt Ltd, for extending favours to the company.

The FIR also claimed that Sangwan paid Rs 10 lakh to Dhankad on behalf of Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, Additional Director of M/s Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Pvt. Ltd. Sangwan was the previous investigating officer in the case and Dhankad allegedly conveyed confidential information relating to the investigation to the DySP.

The CBI also accused Singh, the steno, of providing details of the investigation of many other cases, including confidential notes and directions to Sangwan and Rishi on pecuniary considerations to protect the interests of the accused.

Besides the four CBI officers, the CBI has also named the two lawyers Gupta and Malik, Dhillon, Sujay and Uday in the FIR.