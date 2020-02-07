CBI arrests Officer on Special Duty to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on bribery charges

The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said.

Madhav was immediately taken to the CBI Headquarters for questioning, the officials said.

No involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced so far and the investigation is going on, sources said.

Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015, the officials said.

"Manish Sisodia's OSD arrested for taking bribe ... Posted in Sisodia's office since 2015, CBI arrested for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh in GST case. A total amount of 10 lakhs was fixed.

The AAP government was exploiting such traders… Kejriwal kept silence (sic)" tweeted BJP Delhi.

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election.